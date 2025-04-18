ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $906.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

