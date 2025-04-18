Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Increases By 100.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Rand Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

