Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,077,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 106,145 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,792,000 after purchasing an additional 661,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.