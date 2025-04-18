Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $524.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.