Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 1.0% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $103,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $219,187,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.11 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

