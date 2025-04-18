EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EUDA Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EUDA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 106,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

