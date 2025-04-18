Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dominari Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ DOMH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. 61,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,020. Dominari has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%.

Dominari Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dominari

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

