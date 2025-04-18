Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 369,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,625. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

