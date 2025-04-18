Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $8,960,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 93.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

