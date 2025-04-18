The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $265.45 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,250. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.