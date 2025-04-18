Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.22 and a 200-day moving average of $501.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

