GeoWealth Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,022 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.32. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

