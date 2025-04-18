Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,003,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,393,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVV opened at $528.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.46. The firm has a market cap of $544.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
