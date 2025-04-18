Promising Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate platforms facilitating online communication, content sharing, and networking. These stocks represent businesses whose primary revenue comes from digital advertising, user engagement, and data monetization linked to social media activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,697. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,804. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 3,829,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,032. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

NASDAQ:DJT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 918,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,917. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Recommended Stories