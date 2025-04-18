Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.73. 67,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,058,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

