Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

