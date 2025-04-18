JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.35. 1,962,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,136,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
