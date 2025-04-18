NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 9,700,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,043,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

