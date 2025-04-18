Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.21. 1,750,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,181% from the average session volume of 136,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 12.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,650.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
