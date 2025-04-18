Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.21. 1,750,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,181% from the average session volume of 136,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,650.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other news, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $53,224. This represents a 460.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 667 shares of company stock worth $143,911 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

