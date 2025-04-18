Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 680,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,001,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 322,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 1,029,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

