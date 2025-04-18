Capital International Sarl Has $28.93 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

