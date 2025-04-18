Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

