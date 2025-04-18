NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NextPlat Trading Up 26.5 %
Shares of NXPLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
NextPlat Company Profile
