NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NextPlat Trading Up 26.5 %

Shares of NXPLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

