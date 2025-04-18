Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

