Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $165.98.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.