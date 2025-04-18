Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DURYY remained flat at $4.78 during trading hours on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
