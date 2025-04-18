Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASML alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/20/2025.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

ASML traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $640.16. 1,439,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.73. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.