Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DSV A/S stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4915 dividend. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.