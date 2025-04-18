Alexis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.69.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

