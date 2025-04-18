CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

