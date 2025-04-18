Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,784,000. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $772.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.