Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.810 EPS.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

