Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 276.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Corteva by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

