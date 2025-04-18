Commerce Bank Sells 2,012 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $103,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 8,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 401,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,241,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 60,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.8 %

COST opened at $994.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $977.26 and its 200-day moving average is $951.51. The company has a market cap of $441.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,024.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,211.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.