Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.67. 4,188,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,710,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $319,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,809.20. This trade represents a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 193,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 738,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 117,201 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.