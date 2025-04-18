Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.