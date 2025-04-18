Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,606,291,000 after acquiring an additional 810,907 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

