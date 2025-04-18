40,383 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Generation Capital Management LLC

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Generation Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

