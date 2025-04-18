Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $127,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,795,262,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,521,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,018,000 after buying an additional 153,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,024.07. The trade was a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,329.23. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.76. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.76.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

