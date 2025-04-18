Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $111.10 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $111,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.90.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $251.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $217.18 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

