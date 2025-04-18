CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

