Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COEP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.68. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

