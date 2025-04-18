Capital International Sarl Purchases 57,315 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,614,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Yardley bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $350,025.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,025.06. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

