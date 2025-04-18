Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Declines By 54.0%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CLSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $22.00.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.