Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 723 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,895 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

