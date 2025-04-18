Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Raised by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.