Capital International Sarl Purchases 5,113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.63.

NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $955.57 and a 200-day moving average of $889.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

