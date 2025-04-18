Capital International Investors Sells 5,839,094 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Investors cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,986,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,839,094 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,862,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,952,000 after acquiring an additional 734,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 344,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,755,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,763,000 after buying an additional 1,280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $428,759,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TRP opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

