Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

