Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,403 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

