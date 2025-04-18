Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

